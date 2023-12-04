Sneak peek: 'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 4

Return to the breathtaking Yorkshire Dales for drama, hijinks, love, friendship, and heart-warming humor. "All Creatures Great & Small" season 4 promises to deliver everything you love about seasons 1-3, plus new faces, new paws, new hoofs, and new hopes and dreams.

Don't miss this chance to see the season premiere before it airs on NEPM TV! Join us for a free advance screening.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

South Hadley Public Library

Community Room

2 Canal St., South Hadley

ABOUT THE EPISODE

It’s spring 1940 and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby are pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve.