Bach at New Year’s: A Very Baroque Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: A Very Baroque Celebration, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy winner, co-founder of the legendary Emerson String Quartet, and Berkshire Bach music director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in a veritable tasting menu of the splendid feast that is Baroque music.

Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances in works by Bach, Telemann, von Biber, and more to start your new year on a high note.

