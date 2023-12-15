© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bach at New Year's

New England Public Media
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Bach at New Year's: A Very Baroque Celebration. Music director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble. Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Academy of Music in Northampton. Presented by Classical NEPM and the Berkshire Back Society.

Bach at New Year’s: A Very Baroque Celebration
Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

BUY TICKETS

The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: A Very Baroque Celebration, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy winner, co-founder of the legendary Emerson String Quartet, and Berkshire Bach music director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in a veritable tasting menu of the splendid feast that is Baroque music.

Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances in works by Bach, Telemann, von Biber, and more to start your new year on a high note.

BUY TICKETS
Tags
NEPM Events EVENTS