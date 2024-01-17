Antiques Roadshow: Old Sturbridge Village sneak peek

Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 - 3 p.m.

NEPM Studios

44 Hampden St., Springfield

RSVP HERE

Enjoy a sneak preview of Antiques Roadshow’s visit to Old Sturbridge Village hosted by segment producer and host of the Detours podcast, Adam Monahan, and appraisers Robin Starr and Travis Landry.

Learn more about the show, and the fascinating stories behind some of the objects that appear in the three episodes taped in western Mass. this summer, including the season’s $500,000 top find!

And, don't miss the famous Joe Frogger cookies from Old Sturbridge Village!

Antiques Roadshow’s three Sturbridge episodes premiere Monday, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, and Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV and will be available for streaming at video.nepm.org.

