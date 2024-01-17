© 2024 New England Public Media

Antiques Roadshow: Old Sturbridge Village sneak peek

New England Public Media
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Leila Dunbar, right, appraises a 1942 Ted Williams game-worn Red Sox jersey, in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. The hit PBS series Antiques Roadshow stopped at Old Sturbridge Village on June 12, 2023 as part of their season 28 summer tour.
Meredith Nierman
Antiques Roadshow: Old Sturbridge Village sneak peek
Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 - 3 p.m.
NEPM Studios

44 Hampden St., Springfield

RSVP HERE

Enjoy a sneak preview of Antiques Roadshow’s visit to Old Sturbridge Village hosted by segment producer and host of the Detours podcast, Adam Monahan, and appraisers Robin Starr and Travis Landry.

Learn more about the show, and the fascinating stories behind some of the objects that appear in the three episodes taped in western Mass. this summer, including the season’s $500,000 top find!

And, don't miss the famous Joe Frogger cookies from Old Sturbridge Village!

Antiques Roadshow’s three Sturbridge episodes premiere Monday, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, and Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV and will be available for streaming at video.nepm.org.
