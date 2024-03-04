Valley Voices Story Slam: Pot Luck

Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

NEPM Studios

44 Hampden St., Springfield

GET TICKETS

New England Public Media and Academy Of Music Theatre present Season 9 of our Valley Voices Story Slam series! True stories told live without notes by your friends and neighbors. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born! Grab a beverage and get ready for a night of great entertainment.

GET TICKETS

Learn more about Valley Voices Story Slam at nepm.org/valleyvoices.