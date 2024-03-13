Save the date!

Saturday, June 1, 2024

10 a.m - 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Common

Known as “the asparagus capital of the world,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries. Now in its tenth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 1 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

The family-friendly NEPM Asparagus Festival features a full day of fantastic local food, drink, music, games, and fun for everyone.

Are you a local craftsperson, artisan, or vendor interested in showcasing your products in the Farmers & Makers Market at the NEPM Asparagus Festival? We invite you to join us and be a part of this vibrant community event!

APPLY FOR THE FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET

Stay tuned for more details about this year's NEPM Asparagus Festival — we're excited to see you on the Hadley Town Common on June 1!