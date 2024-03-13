© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEPM Asparagus Festival

New England Public Media
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
NEPM Asparagus Festival. Returns June 1!

Save the date!
Saturday, June 1, 2024
10 a.m - 7 p.m.
Hadley Town Common

Known as “the asparagus capital of the world,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries. Now in its tenth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 1 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

The family-friendly NEPM Asparagus Festival features a full day of fantastic local food, drink, music, games, and fun for everyone.

Are you a local craftsperson, artisan, or vendor interested in showcasing your products in the Farmers & Makers Market at the NEPM Asparagus Festival? We invite you to join us and be a part of this vibrant community event!

APPLY FOR THE FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET

Stay tuned for more details about this year's NEPM Asparagus Festival — we're excited to see you on the Hadley Town Common on June 1!
NEPM Events