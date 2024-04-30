NEPM Book Club: 'Fruit of the Dead'

Do you love to read? So do we! Join us for the NEPM Book Club — a quarterly virtual meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. We'll be reading "Fruit of the Dead" by Ashfield author Rachel Lyon!

The NEPM Book Club is sponsored by Whalen Insurance and Broadside Bookshop in Northampton.

ABOUT THE NOVEL

An electric contemporary reimagining of the myth of Persephone and Demeter set over the course of one summer on a lush private island, about addiction and sex, family and independence, and who holds the power in a modern underworld.

Cory Ansel, fresh out of high school, working at a summer camp, isn’t sure what to do next. With no college or career prospects on the horizon, she dreads the idea of returning home to her disappointed mother, Emer, the head of an agricultural NGO. So, when one of her camper’s parents offers her a lucrative job babysitting his kids on a private island (all she needs to do is sign an NDA), she takes the opportunity, albeit with some trepidation.

The man is the CEO of a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company under fire for its role in a national crisis of addiction, but Cory doesn’t know that. All she knows is that he is mysterious, wealthy, and deeply interested in her. When Cory drops out of touch, Emer can’t help but feel that something is wrong. She sidelines her career to rescue her daughter and hunt down the man responsible for her disappearance, at all costs.

