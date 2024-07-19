NEPM Day at Springfield Museums

Featuring Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit

Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

NEPM members get free admission with the discount code NEPMLOVE. GET TICKETS| JOIN NEPM

The PBS Kids series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum comes to life at Springfield Museums.

Follow Xavier and his friends down a hidden passage in the Dinosaur Diorama, dig for fossils, go on a scavenger hunt or meet heroes like George Washington Carver, Sacagawea and others as you learn how they changed history.

Your ticket includes admission to Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit and all five of the world-class museums that make up Springfield Museums.

Not a NEPM member? Become one today!

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit

Who’s that kid who can travel through time? It’s you! This exhibit brings to life the acclaimed PBS KIDS TV series, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, which follows kid adventurers Xavier Riddle, his little sister Yadina, and best friend Brad, as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures when they were kids.

Follow Xavier and his friends as you sneak through a hidden passage in the Dinosaur Diorama and slide down a slide to enter the Secret Museum! Unlock your next time-traveling destination with the help of Hologram power.

Meet paleontologist Mary Anning and uncover dinosaur bones, dig for fossils and assemble your own dinosaur skeleton. Examine X-rays and conduct an experiment with lab equipment in Marie Curie’s chemist lab. Explore a secret garden with botanist George Washington Carver to sketch beautiful plant life and plant your own seeds.

In the Hall of Heroes, don a red cape like Xavier’s friend Brad, make a self-portrait, and learn how you can be a hero today. In the Secret Museum, go on a scavenger hunt to find special artifacts and Easter eggs. Meet heroes like Alexander Graham Bell, Theodore Roosevelt, Sacagawea and more as you learn how they changed history!

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit is a nationally traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum in collaboration with 9 Story Media Group, Inc.

