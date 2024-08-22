Watch the presidential debate with NEPM News

Presidential Debate Watch Party

Tuesday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. debate

White Lion Brewing

24 N. Pleasant St., Amherst

Watch the presidential debate along with NEPM News.

John Solem / UMass Amherst Tatishe Nteta.

The first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. Grab your friends and take it all in with NEPM News at White Lion Brewing in Amherst.

Come early for a bite and brew! UMass Amherst political science professor and polling expert Tatishe Nteta will give us a look at the national polls ahead of the live broadcast, and Jill Kaufman and Adam Frenier from NEPM News will get us up to speed on the latest election news and context.

This watch party is open to all. Plus! NEPM will make it interesting with games, giveaways and more.

Join fellow western Mass. community members for a night of lively discussion, delicious food, and craft beverages as we engage with the 2024 presidential election. This is a chance to hear expert analysis that brings politics to life. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with others who are passionate about the future of our country.