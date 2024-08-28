Paint Like Bob Ross with Nicholas Hankins

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

Virtual Zoom webinar

Create your own masterpiece with step-by-step instruction from Nicholas Hankins, Bob Ross certified instructor and host of "The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season."

Whether you’re an experienced painter or picking up the brush for the first time, this is your chance to paint like the myth, the legend ... Bob Ross! Registration includes everything you need to create your masterpiece.

We'll send you everything you need for this one-night painting class. What's included? An art kit with five Bob Ross oil paints, Bob Ross's secret formula liquid white, a landscape brush, a fan brush, a painting knife, one canvas and a disposable palette paper. And you get access to the Zoom webinar and three hours of instruction by Nicholas Hankins!

See the canvas come to life as you spend three entertaining hours guided by Nicholas. You are the artist, creating a beautiful canvas filled with those happy little clouds and more.

Ticket sales end Oct. 7.

