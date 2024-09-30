NEPM presents Paula Poundstone

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Academy of Music, Northampton

GET TICKETS

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit. Paula is the star of several HBO specials, including "Cats, Cops and Stuff," and "Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard." Paula is a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, "Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!" She is heard weekly on her successful comedy podcast, "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone."

Also, an author, Paula’s second book, "The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness," was one of eight semifinalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States.

Paula was the first female comic to perform standup at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Her HBO special, "Cats, Cops and Stuff," marked the first time a female comedian won Best Comedy Special at the Cable Ace Awards. Paula’s awards and accolades make a long list, and she is included in innumerable documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

