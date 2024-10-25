NEPM Kids presents Carl at The Carle

Sunday, Nov. 10, 12 - 5 p.m.

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

125 W. Bay Road, Amherst, Massachusetts

NEPM Kids and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art celebrate the premiere of the new PBS Kids animated series "Carl the Collector" with a day of screenings, activities and giveaways for families at The Carle Museum in Amherst. The museum will be free and open to the public for the day.

"Carl the Collector" follows Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. The show breaks new ground as the first PBS Kids series to feature central characters on the autism spectrum.

Screenings of two full episodes of the show will be offered throughout the day in both Spanish and English.

This special day offers kids and families in western Mass. the chance to get a sneak peek at the new show, and experience the Eric Carle Museum. The Carle has partnered with KultureCity to enhance its ability to assist and accommodate guests with sensory needs, providing an inclusive experience for all guests during all events.

About "Carl the Collector"

Created by bestselling illustrator and author Zachariah OHora, the series breaks new ground as the first PBS KIDS show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, "Carl the Collector" showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer. The series will premiere on Nov. 14, 2024, on PBS Kids in English and Spanish.

"Carl the Collector" follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who enjoys collecting things and loves his friends and family in Fuzzytown. Carl pays extraordinarily close attention to detail and comes up with unique ideas that others might not consider. These traits have helped him amass his extensive collections — from autographs and bottle caps to fake mustaches, pet rocks, sweaters, and virtually everything in between — which can come in handy for solving problems around the neighborhood with his friends.