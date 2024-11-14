© 2024 New England Public Media

A Very 413 Christmas Carol

New England Public Media
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:55 PM EST
Actress Elizabeth Perkins.
Elizabeth Perkins will star as Scrooge in A Very 413 Christmas Carol.

A Very 413 Christmas Carol
Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Treehouse Brewery, South Deerfield

Get ready for A Very 413 Christmas Carol, brought to you by NEPM! This fun staged reading adds a festive local twist to Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale. With the talented Elizabeth Perkins as Ebenezer Scrooge and a lively cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and special guests, we’ll capture the holiday spirit and the charm of western Mass. Plus, music by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor. It’s a heartwarming take on a beloved tradition that reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas. A Very 413 Christmas Carol is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit — don’t miss out!

