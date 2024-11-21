Bach at New Year’s: The Six Brandenburg Concertos

Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

The Berkshire Bach Society and Classical NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: The Six Brandenburg Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy winner, co-founder of the legendary Emerson String Quartet and Berkshire Bach music director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in a splendid feast of Baroque music.

Our holiday favorite returns with performances of all six of the iconic Brandenburg Concertos. This is the first time since the pandemic that Berkshire Bach presents all six Brandenburgs in one concert, continuing a 30-year Berkshires holiday tradition. Come join the fun!

