Saturday, June 7, 2025

10 a.m - 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Common

Known as “the asparagus capital of the world,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries. Now in its 11th year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 7 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

The family-friendly NEPM Asparagus Festival features a full day of fantastic local food, drink, music, games, and fun for everyone.

Farmers & Makers Market

Stroll through this section of the festival to find arts and crafts, get info from local organizations, pick up some delectable goodies, and meet farmers. Don’t forget to buy a bunch or two of asparagus!

Interested in being a vendor at this year's NEPM Asparagus Festival? Register now or email digital@nepm.org.

Suggested Donation

The NEPM Asparagus Festival is a free event for all to enjoy with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family to support public media in western Massachusetts.

NEPM will be recording video and audio for future use at this event.