413 Day

Sunday, April 13, 1-4 p.m.

CitySpace, Easthampton

RSVP

Boston has Patriots Day and Evacuation Day. Western Mass. deserves its own state holiday.

NEPM’s The Fabulous 413 declares that April 13 (4-13) should officially be 413 Day, a celebration of all things western Mass. and a day off for all of us west of Worcester.

All for one and 4-1-3!

Join Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith for an afternoon of free live music, wine tastings and food trucks at CitySpace in Easthampton.

Featuring performances by Erin McKeown, Glad Machine and the Tumble Podcast. Plus, special guests Emily Brewster, the Word Nerd; Salman Hameed, Mr. Universe; U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern; Ousmane Power-Greene, Clark University history professor, and more!

