Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive
Share the gift of music with young students in western Mass. by donating your instrument through the Community Music School of Springfield, May 3-14.
It's easy to participate! Donate in three easy steps.
1. Bring your gently used band or orchestra instrument to one of the selected drop-off locations across western Mass. between May 3-14.
2. Complete an instrument donation form and write a letter to the instrument's next owner.
Download the instrument donation form.
3. Celebrate with us at the drive wrap party at CMSS on Wednesday, May 28 at 5 p.m.
New England Public Media and the Community Music School of Springfield believe in the power of music to change lives.
Arts are a vital part of building community, and NEPM provides music and arts programming every week to thousands of people in western Massachusetts and beyond. Whether you’re listening to Classical NEPM network, hearing our nightly jazz broadcasts on 88.5 NEPM, watching Great Performances on NEPM TV, or listening to interviews of local artists and creatives on The Fabulous 413, there’s something for everyone on NEPM.
As music education programs continue to expand across western Mass., providing free instruments to students who would otherwise not be able to afford them is a key piece of engaging young people in lifelong learning through the arts.
For more than 40 years, Community Music School of Springfield has served western Massachusetts as an arts education nonprofit, providing an equitable and inclusive center of excellence in music education, arts learning, and cultural engagement. CMSS empowers individuals, inspires creative passion, and promotes well-being in our greater community, providing access to high-level music education programs that serve over 2,300 students each week. As part of CMSS Sonido Musica and Adaptive Music in-school programming, CMSS provides free instruments to youth in the Springfield and Holyoke public schools.
By combining our unique strengths, the reach of NEPM and the hands-on experience of CMSS, engaging thousands of young creatives each week, we are inviting the community to come together to Play it Forward and donate an instrument to support music education flourishing in our region.
l've seen a lot of students not be able to participate in music education, specifically because they don't have the instruments. I'm really glad that CMSS is doing the work to help expand access to music education that our children need.Lee Burgess, band and music tech teacher at STEM Middle Academy
I feel like music is a way to connect us as people. I found my passion in music, it completely changed my life.Ricki Alfaro-Orozco, CMSS Bridge leader and youth support intern
When is the drive happening?
The Play it Forward Instrument Drive runs from Saturday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 14.
How does it work?
We are inviting people from western Mass. and beyond to donate gently used band and orchestra instruments to support Community Music School of Springfield’s music programming in Springfield and Holyoke schools. Simply bring your instrument to one of our drop-off locations during the drive, from May 3 to May 14. The instruments will be assessed, refurbished, and put into the CMSS collection for use.
At the drop-off location, you will complete an instrument donation form so our team can process your gift and thank you for your generosity. You can also complete the form beforehand and bring it with you to the drop-off site.
Where are the drop-off locations?
We are pleased to partner with Big Y for Play it Forward. Instruments can be dropped off at the customer service desk at seven convenient locations throughout western Mass.
- 300 Cooley St., Springfield
- 802 Williams St., Longmeadow
- 441 North Main St., East Longmeadow
- 650 Memorial Drive, Chicopee
- 2035 Boston Road, Wilbraham
- 136 North King St., Northampton
- 237 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield
Donations can also be dropped off at CMSS, 127 State St., Springfield, during business hours.
Can I donate any instrument?
We are specifically looking for instruments that can be played by band and orchestra students. Band and orchestra instruments to be donated include: piccolo, flute, clarinet, saxophones, horn, trumpet, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, violin, viola, cello, upright bass. If you have any questions or are uncertain about the instrument you are donating, please contact CMSS at info@commnuitymusicschool.com or call 413-732-8428.
Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is NOT able to accept: pianos, guitars, drum kits, or electric keyboards. We are seeking gently used instruments so we are not able to accept instruments with considerable damage or mold.
Will you accept things like music stands, amplifiers and other musical accessories or music books?
Unfortunately, the Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is not able to accept these items.
How can I share the story of my instrument with the student that receives it?
We would love to hear your story! When you drop off your instrument, the donation form will include a space for your contact information. This information will not be shared outside of CMSS and NEPM. There is a space on the form which allows for the story of your instrument to be told. Select stories will be shared on-air by NEPM during the instrument drive.
I donated an instrument. Where will it end up?
All instruments collected from the drop-off sites will be brought to CMSS to be inventoried and repaired. Our community partner, Gerry’s Music Shop, has a longstanding partnership with CMSS and will be involved in the repairs of instruments for students before being allocated to schools throughout the greater Springfield and Holyoke area based on need.
Is my donation tax deductible?
Yes. The CMSS is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Your donation form will serve as an acknowledgement for your records.
How are the schools selected?
Most instruments will be used for programming at CMSS and in Springfield and Holyoke public schools. To determine who gets which instruments, CMSS connects with in-school music teachers or site coordinators at their programming sites then provides instruments based on the unique needs of each partner.
Will I know who gets my instrument?
While we will not be able to share identifiable information of the specific student that gets your instrument, we will share a list of locations which we are in partnership with (of which any of those schools could have received the instrument).
I wasn’t able to donate an instrument. Are there other ways in which I can support the drive?
If you don’t have an instrument to donate but would like to help in this community wide effort to support arts education, we invite you to make a tax deductible donation to CMSS. Your contribution will support not only the effort to refurbish and distribute these instruments, but also the important work CMSS does every day inspiring lifelong engagement in the arts.
Will this be an annual event?
We do not have plans to make this an annual event at this time.
Can I still donate an instrument?
After the drive is over, the CMSS can still accept instrument donations.