When is the drive happening?

The Play it Forward Instrument Drive runs from Saturday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 14.

How does it work?

We are inviting people from western Mass. and beyond to donate gently used band and orchestra instruments to support Community Music School of Springfield’s music programming in Springfield and Holyoke schools. Simply bring your instrument to one of our drop-off locations during the drive, from May 3 to May 14. The instruments will be assessed, refurbished, and put into the CMSS collection for use.

At the drop-off location, you will complete an instrument donation form so our team can process your gift and thank you for your generosity. You can also complete the form beforehand and bring it with you to the drop-off site.

Where are the drop-off locations?

We are pleased to partner with Big Y for Play it Forward. Instruments can be dropped off at the customer service desk at seven convenient locations throughout western Mass.



300 Cooley St., Springfield

802 Williams St., Longmeadow

441 North Main St., East Longmeadow

650 Memorial Drive, Chicopee

2035 Boston Road, Wilbraham

136 North King St., Northampton

237 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Donations can also be dropped off at CMSS, 127 State St., Springfield, during business hours.



Can I donate any instrument?

We are specifically looking for instruments that can be played by band and orchestra students. Band and orchestra instruments to be donated include: piccolo, flute, clarinet, saxophones, horn, trumpet, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, violin, viola, cello, upright bass. If you have any questions or are uncertain about the instrument you are donating, please contact CMSS at info@commnuitymusicschool.com or call 413-732-8428.

Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is NOT able to accept: pianos, guitars, drum kits, or electric keyboards. We are seeking gently used instruments so we are not able to accept instruments with considerable damage or mold.

Will you accept things like music stands, amplifiers and other musical accessories or music books?

Unfortunately, the Play it Forward Western Mass. Instrument Drive is not able to accept these items.

How can I share the story of my instrument with the student that receives it?

We would love to hear your story! When you drop off your instrument, the donation form will include a space for your contact information. This information will not be shared outside of CMSS and NEPM. There is a space on the form which allows for the story of your instrument to be told. Select stories will be shared on-air by NEPM during the instrument drive.



I donated an instrument. Where will it end up?

All instruments collected from the drop-off sites will be brought to CMSS to be inventoried and repaired. Our community partner, Gerry’s Music Shop, has a longstanding partnership with CMSS and will be involved in the repairs of instruments for students before being allocated to schools throughout the greater Springfield and Holyoke area based on need.

Is my donation tax deductible?

Yes. The CMSS is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Your donation form will serve as an acknowledgement for your records.

How are the schools selected?

Most instruments will be used for programming at CMSS and in Springfield and Holyoke public schools. To determine who gets which instruments, CMSS connects with in-school music teachers or site coordinators at their programming sites then provides instruments based on the unique needs of each partner.

Will I know who gets my instrument?

While we will not be able to share identifiable information of the specific student that gets your instrument, we will share a list of locations which we are in partnership with (of which any of those schools could have received the instrument).

I wasn’t able to donate an instrument. Are there other ways in which I can support the drive?

If you don’t have an instrument to donate but would like to help in this community wide effort to support arts education, we invite you to make a tax deductible donation to CMSS. Your contribution will support not only the effort to refurbish and distribute these instruments, but also the important work CMSS does every day inspiring lifelong engagement in the arts.

Will this be an annual event?

We do not have plans to make this an annual event at this time.

Can I still donate an instrument?

After the drive is over, the CMSS can still accept instrument donations.