'Won't You Be My Neighbor' at Shelburne Falls Theater

Pothole Pictures' winter film season kicks off with a benefit screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a moving documentary about Fred Rogers and his TV neighborhood. Mr. Rogers taught children kindness, compassion, curiosity and community for over 30 years in a children’s television show that only public television could produce.

Pothole Pictures is asking all of Fred Rogers’ superheroes to show up on and make the film a great fundraiser for New England Public Media. NEPM President Matt Abramovitz will be on hand to share information about the sudden federal funding cuts to public media and how NEPM is signing up more new and renewing members to help full the funding gap.

“With the loss of federal funding, NEPM now depends entirely on the generosity of our western Massachusetts community to keep public media thriving," Abramovitz said. “Like Mr. Rogers reminded us, it's the people who care that make a neighborhood—and thanks to our neighbors, we're still here, telling the stories that matter. We’re deeply grateful to Pothole Pictures for sharing 'Won’t You Be My Neighbor?' and inviting NEPM to be a part of its opening weekend.”

Entertainment begins at 7 p.m., with Americana music duo 133 Skeele on Friday and local storyteller Davis Bates on Saturday.

Tickets are $6, cash only at the door. For more information, visit shelburnefallsmemorialhall.org.