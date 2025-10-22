Sneak Preview: The American Revolution

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m.

Northampton Center for the Arts

33 Hawley St., Northampton, Massachusetts

Join NEPM, Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield for a sneak preview of “The American Revolution,” the new six-part documentary series from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt.

This special screening will include a conversation with historians Marla Miller, distinguished professor of history at UMass Amherst and associate dean for strategic initiatives of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Alison Russell, Ph.D. candidate at UMass Amherst. The conversation will be moderated by historian Erika Gasser, director of academic programs at Historic Deerfield.

“The American Revolution,” a documentary eight years in the making, examines how America’s founding turned the world upside down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

The new film from Ken Burns premieres on NEPM TV Sunday, Nov. 16 and will air for six consecutive nights through Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. The full series will be available to stream beginning Sunday, Nov. 16 at pbs.org and in the PBS app.

“The American Revolution is one of the most important events in human history,” said Ken Burns. “We went from being subjects to inventing a new concept, citizens, and set in motion democratic revolutions around the globe. As we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding, I’m hopeful that people throughout the country will come together to discuss the importance of this history and to appreciate even more what our ancestors did to secure our liberty and freedoms.”

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services of NEPM, Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield.

