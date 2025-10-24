'I Was Glad:' Choral Concert in Northampton

I Was Glad: An American Guild of Organists Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

First Churches of Northampton

$20 suggested donation to support NEPM and the First Churches Organ Fund

Don't miss this powerful concert. Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble will join forces with Da Camera and Novi Cantori to celebrate the power of the organ in communal music making, highlighted by Maurice Duruflé’s extraordinary "Requiem," along with works by Parry and Jonathan Dove.

This performance is sponsored by the western Massachusetts chapter of the American Guild of Organists, and features organist Brett Maguire, soprano Sophie Michaux, and bass Liam Shannon.

At this community event, all free-will donations will benefit New England Public Media and the renovation fund for First Churches’ Skinner organ.