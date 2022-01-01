NEPM Asparagus Festival: Valley Grass & Family Fun

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many Pioneer Valley natives recall early childhood mornings spent picking stalky, tipped vegetables before school. This was the asparagus harvest, and it plays an integral role in the history of western New England. Children of all ages will reconnect with that history and culture with an assortment of games and activities like Valley Scramble and the Asparagus Valley Pick Game. The Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association's Jurassic Roadshow will teach kids about the geologic history of the region and stagecoach rides to the nearby Hadley Farm Museum will be available.

At noon, award-winning bilingual artist, author, activist, educator, and Amherst College grad MISTER G and the Global Citizen Ensemble with Marcos Carreras, director of music at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Magnet School, perform.

And, of course, no public media event would be complete without a visit from PBS Kids characters. This year, Curious George and Nature Cat will be on hand to pose for photos with children. The NEPM education team will have a booth filled with PBS Kids related activities and information.