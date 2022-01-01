© 2022 New England Public Media

NEPM Kids Day

Come out for NEPM Kids Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Court Square in Springfield, Massachusetts.
NEPM Kids & PBS Kids present NEPM KIDS SAY! Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Court Square, Springfield.

NEPM Kids Day!
Saturday, Oct. 22
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Court Square, Springfield

Meet Curious George, Daniel Tiger, Alma and Rosie from PBS Kids brand new show, Rosie’s Rules! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music, a pop-up book shop with The Odyssey Bookshop, local kids author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission!

Suggested donation: $5/kids, $10/adults and $20/family (up to 3 kids)

First 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day t-shirt!

REGISTER HERE

