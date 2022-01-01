NEPM Kids Day
Come out for NEPM Kids Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Court Square in Springfield, Massachusetts.
NEPM Kids Day!
Saturday, Oct. 22
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Court Square, Springfield
Meet Curious George, Daniel Tiger, Alma and Rosie from PBS Kids brand new show, Rosie’s Rules! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music, a pop-up book shop with The Odyssey Bookshop, local kids author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission!
Suggested donation: $5/kids, $10/adults and $20/family (up to 3 kids)
First 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day t-shirt!
1 of 10 — IMG_3573.jpg
2 of 10 — IMG_3519.jpg
3 of 10 — IMG_3560.jpg
4 of 10 — IMG_3189.jpg
5 of 10 — IMG_3481.jpg
6 of 10 — IMG_3296.jpg
7 of 10 — IMG_3138.jpg
8 of 10 — IMG_3238.jpg
9 of 10 — IMG_3358.jpg
10 of 10 — IMG_3272.jpg