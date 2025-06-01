NEPM celebrates Pride Month

WATCH

Independent Lens: 'Breaking the News'

Thursday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Stream with NEPM Passport

A scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists buck the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch the 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation and include the voices often left out of the American story.

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

Stream with NEPM Passport

Explore the origin of a global music phenomenon born among gay and black communities coming together in apartments and basement bars in 1970s New York, where dancefloors became a platform in their battle for visibility and inclusion.

American Masters: 'Janis Ian: Breaking Silence'

Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with "Society's Child" (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and "At Seventeen" (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.

Prideland

Sunday, June 22 at 12 p.m. on NEPM TV

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, he discovers how LGBTQ+ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

American Masters: 'Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll'

Watch Sunday, June 29 at 12 p.m. on NEPM TV

Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard. This portrait of the “King and Queen of Rock and Roll” explores his far-reaching influence as well as his advocacy for the rights of Black artists in the music industry.

STREAM

Independent Lens: 'Mama Bears'

Stream with NEPM Passport

They call one another “mama bears” because of the ferocity with which they fight for their children’s rights. Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGTBQ+ people, these mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids -- even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

American Experience: 'Stonewall Uprising'

Stream with NEPM Passport

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969 police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. That night the street erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations that lasted for the next three days. The Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.

American Experience: 'Casa Susanna'

In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place for them to express their true selves and live for a few days as they had always dreamed—dressed as women without fear of being incarcerated or institutionalized for their self-expression.

Fanny: The Right to Rock

Co-founded by Filipina American and queer teenagers Fanny is the first all women band to release an album with a major record label. The film, chronicles the life and revival of this groundbreaking all-female rock group in 1970s America, revealing the fascinating untold story of a phenomenal band that were dubbed the “female Beatles,” and takes us to Goshen, Massachusetts where Fanny founder June Millington’s Institute for the Musical Arts empowers young women in their pursuit of careers in the field of music.

America ReFramed: 'Jack & Yaya'

Stream with NEPM Passport

From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though the rest of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. Jack & Yaya follows these friends for a year and explores their unique relationship, drawing on home videos and conversations with eclectic friends and family.

Frontline: 'Growing Up Trans'

Just a generation ago, it was adults, not kids, who changed genders. But today, many children are transitioning, too -- with new medical options, and at younger and younger ages. FRONTLINE takes viewers on an intimate and eye-opening journey inside the struggles and choices facing transgender kids and their families.

MORE RESOURCES

