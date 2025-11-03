Celebrate Native American Heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month — a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to honor the important contributions of Native people. It’s also a time to acknowledge the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges. NEPM is committed to inclusion and representation in media. For Native American Heritage Month, we offer a diverse collection of programs on TV and online. Enjoy!

WATCH

Native America

Watch Sundays, Nov. 2 - Nov. 23 at noon on NEPM TV

Season 1 of "Native America" explores the world created by America’s First Peoples. It reached back 15,000 years to reveal massive cities aligned to the stars, unique systems of science and spirituality, and 100 million people connected by social networks spanning two continents. Season 2 reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous world. Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century.

Kanenon:we - Original Seeds

Watch Thursday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

"Kanenon:we - Original Seeds" features three Haudenosaunee women: Angela Ferguson, Rebecca Webster and Rowen White, who are stepping back into their sacred responsibility as seed keepers. They honor the work of their ancestors by regenerating, rematriating and protecting sacred seeds offering a powerful view of what is possible in Indigenous communities working towards food sovereignty.

Without A Whisper - Konnón:kwe

Watch Thursday, Nov. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on NEPM TV

Explore the untold story of how Indigenous women influenced the early suffragists in their fight for freedom and equality. Mohawk Clan Mother Louise Herne and professor Sally Roesch Wagner shake the foundation of the established history of the women’s rights movement in the U.S. joining forces to shed light on the hidden history of the influence of Haudenosaunee women on the women’s rights movement.

Awakening in Taos: The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story

Watch Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Mabel Dodge was an independently wealthy writer, early feminist, social activist, and champion for women and native America rights. In 1917 she moved from Greenwich Village to Taos, New Mexico where she met and eventually married Tony Lujan a full blooded Tiwa Indian from Taos Pueblo. She was responsible for bringing major modern artists to New Mexico including Georgia O'Keeffe, Ansel Adams, and D.H. Lawrence.

Bring Them Home

Watch Monday, Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Bring Them Home/Aiskótáhkapiyaaya tells the evocative story of a decades-long effort by a determined group of Blackfoot people to re-establish wild buffalo on traditional lands — 100 years after near extinction. Returning the buffalo provides reconnection to a core part of Blackfoot heritage, spirituality, and identity, and offers healing for the community.

STREAM

Local, USA: 'Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw Salmon People: Preserving a Way of Life'

Despite wildfire smoke and a depleting fishery, Lummi families fish for sockeye salmon. The film, which explores the deep spiritual and cultural connection between the Lummi and salmon, lifts values of respect, gratitude and sharing as they are passed onto the next generation. Through the Scha'nexw Elhtal'nexw, the Salmon People, we learn that protecting salmon and this lifeway is a full-time job.

Local, USA: 'Firelighters: Fire Is Medicine'

For centuries, most landscapes in North America were shaped by fire between lightning strikes and Indigenous burns. Indigenous people had deep knowledge of the art of using fire, and still do today. Firelighters follows the work of women leaders from the Yurok and Karuk Tribes who are building resources to share indigenous practices and create policies to take back indigenous burning rights.

Local, USA: 'Fire Tender'

Yurok people have been putting fire on the land since time immemorial, but this practice has been disrupted by California settlers. Catastrophic fires in the West, however, has policymakers rethinking their commitment to fire suppression. "Fire Tender" shares the work of Margo Robbins, a Yurok knowledge keeper, seeking to return practices to Yurok territory, and to restore the land and its people.

Battle Over Bears Ears

Bears Ears National Monument, a remote section of land lined with red cliffs and filled with juniper and sage, is at the center of a fight over who has a say in how Western landscapes are protected and managed.

POV: Twice Colonized

Aaju Peter is a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She's a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic and works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

Little Bird

The award-winning Canadian drama Little Bird tells the story of Bezhig Little Bird, who was adopted into a Jewish family at the age of five, being stripped of her identity and becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s and longing for the family she lost, she sets out to fill in the missing pieces. Her quest lands her in the Canadian prairies where she discovers that she was one of the generation of children forcibly apprehended by the Canadian government.

The American Buffalo

From Ken Burns, the biography of an improbable, shaggy beast that has found itself at the center of many of the country’s most mythic and heartbreaking tales. The series takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the mammal’s evolution, its significance to the Great Plains and, most importantly, its relationship to the Indigenous People of North America.

Independent Lens: Attla

The gripping story of George Attla, a charismatic Alaska Native dogsled racer who, with one good leg and fierce determination, became a legendary sports hero in Northern communities around the world.

The Warrior Tradition

The largely-untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. Why would Indian men and women put their lives on the line for the very government that took their homelands? The film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view – stories of service and pain, of courage and fear.

PBS KIDS & PBS LEARNING MEDIA

Molly of Denali

Weekdays at 1 p.m. on NEPM TV

Molly of Denali is a PBS Kids action-adventure comedy that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl. It is the first nationally distributed children’s series in the U.S. to feature an Alaska Native lead character.

Crane Song: Molly of Denali Read Along from PBS KIDS

Molly of Denali's Berry Itchy Day Read Along with Yatibaey Evans from PBS KIDS

12 Books to Celebrate Native American and Alaska Native Heritage from PBS Parents

Native American Heritage Collection from PBS Learning Media

Find videos, lessons, and interactive activities for Native American Month from PBS Learning Media. Students grades 3–12 can learn about Native American art, history, and culture presented by historians, artists, students, and scientists.

American Experience: The Pilgrims

Alliance with Massasoit’s People and the First Thanksgiving

Native America: Nature to Nations

Early Democratic Principles

Native American Culture:

The Dreamcatcher

