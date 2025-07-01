© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murrow Society Thank You Celebration

New England Public Media
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
1 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5742 (4).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
2 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5487.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
3 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5140.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
4 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5180.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
5 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5648.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
6 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5462.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
7 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5069-2 (1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
8 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5506.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
9 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5499.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
10 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5461.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
11 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5218.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
12 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5511.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
13 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5224.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
14 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4885.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
15 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5601.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
16 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5108.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
17 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5109.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
18 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5366.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
19 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5628.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
20 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5095.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
21 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5123.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
22 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5401.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
23 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5415.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
24 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5782(1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
25 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5767.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
26 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5558.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
27 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5033 (1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
28 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4978.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
29 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5348.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
30 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5119.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
31 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5413.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
32 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5045.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
33 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5422.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
34 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5782.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
35 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4988.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
36 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5578.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
37 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5427.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
38 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5139.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
39 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5016.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
40 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4877.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
41 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5189.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
42 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5534.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
43 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5017.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
44 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4914.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
45 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5442.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
46 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5523.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
47 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5000.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
48 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4928.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
49 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5480.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
50 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5171.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
51 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5331.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
52 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5452.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
53 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4910.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
54 of 54  — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5450.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM

The NEPM team was pleased to welcome members of the NEPM Murrow Society and guests for a thank you celebration at our studios in Springfield.

We honored our friend Sue Monks, outgoing chair of the Murrow Society committee, for her longtime generosity and devotion to public media in western Mass.

Thank you to everyone who attended this celebration!
Support