Murrow Society Thank You Celebration
1 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5742 (4).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
2 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5487.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
3 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5140.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
4 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5180.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
5 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5648.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
6 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5462.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
7 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5069-2 (1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
8 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5506.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
9 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5499.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
10 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5461.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
11 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5218.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
12 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5511.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
13 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5224.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
14 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4885.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
15 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5601.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
16 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5108.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
17 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5109.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
18 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5366.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
19 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5628.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
20 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5095.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
21 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5123.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
22 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5401.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
23 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5415.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
24 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5782(1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
25 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5767.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
26 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5558.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
27 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5033 (1).jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
28 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4978.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
29 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5348.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
30 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5119.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
31 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5413.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
32 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5045.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
33 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5422.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
34 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5782.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
35 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4988.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
36 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5578.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
37 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5427.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
38 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5139.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
39 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5016.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
40 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4877.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
41 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5189.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
42 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5534.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
43 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5017.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
44 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4914.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
45 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5442.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
46 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5523.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
47 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5000.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
48 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4928.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
49 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5480.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
50 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A5171.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
51 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5331.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
52 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5452.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
53 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/0D5A4910.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
54 of 54 — Photos for Gallery/7G4A5450.jpg
The Murrow Society Thank You Celebration at NEPM Studios in Springfield, June 18, 2025.
Ryan Harper / For NEPM
The NEPM team was pleased to welcome members of the NEPM Murrow Society and guests for a thank you celebration at our studios in Springfield.
We honored our friend Sue Monks, outgoing chair of the Murrow Society committee, for her longtime generosity and devotion to public media in western Mass.
Thank you to everyone who attended this celebration!