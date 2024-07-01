New England Day Trips

-
Whether you hope to be surrounded by the Green Mountain State's natural abundance or are looking to try local brews, food or ice cream, we have a few ideas for every type of traveler.
Welcome to the Bay State. Home to Boston, the educational, business and cultural epicenter of New England. The state capital gets a lot of shine from guests, of course, but our tiny commonwealth is jam-packed with wondrous places to visit.
Colonial charm, picturesque shorelines and vibrant cities thrive across Connecticut. We're giving you some sweet (and offbeat) recommendations for your next day trip.
Day Trips in Maine: 3 itineraries for eating, drinking and adventuring your way through VacationlandJournalists from the New England News Collaborative have been on the road, seeking out the best local spots in the region. Find ideas for Maine and other New England states at mainepublic.org/daytrips.