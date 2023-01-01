A world-renowned bassist, composer, and educator, Avery Sharpe proudly hails from western Massachusetts, where his musical journey began. Rising to prominence as one of the Young Lions of jazz in the 1980s alongside legends like Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Sharpe's influence in the jazz world is immeasurable.

For many years, Sharpe collaborated closely with McCoy Tyner and shared the stage with jazz luminaries such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, and Archie Shepp. His latest masterpiece, "400," released in May 2019 on JKNM Records, commemorates the 400th year since Africans were brought to North American shores in 1619. This significant album features notable artists like Don Braden, Duane Eubanks, and special guest Kevin Eubanks, showcasing Sharpe's profound musical artistry.

In addition to his remarkable musical career, Sharpe is deeply committed to education. He has conducted numerous clinics and workshops both locally and internationally, sharing his expertise with aspiring musicians. He has graced prestigious institutions such as the University of Massachusetts, Berklee School of Music, and Williams College, where he served as the Sterling Brown '22 distinguished visiting artist in residence in music. Sharpe's accolades include The NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Special Achievement Award, multiple National Endowment for the Arts grants, and the New England Foundation for the Arts Achievement in Jazz Award.

A graduate in economics from UMass Amherst, Sharpe remains actively engaged in the local community as a dedicated musician and educator. Born in Valdosta, Georgia, and raised in Springfield, his passion for music continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

