Ayu Suryawan

Ayu joined NEPM in 2023 as a fill-in member for the operations team by running the soundboard for All Things Considered. In January 2024, Ayu moved into the role of digital producer for The Fabulous 413 and The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.

A graduate of Mount Holyoke College, Ayu developed a passion for radio at the campus radio station, 91.5 FM WMHC, where they held positions on the executive board and served as general manager in their senior year. Coming from an educational background of psychology and film studies, Ayu adds a passion for visual media into NEPM's digital content production.

Ayu is an artist, classically trained pianist, and home cook who is at their happiest sitting outside on a warm day!

