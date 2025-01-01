Donyel Le'Noir Felton is a lifelong creative with a passion for storytelling, music curation, and photography. She serves as a co-host of Friday Mid-Morning Jazz on 90.7 FM WTCC, where she connects with the community through contemporary jazz music. Felton also showcases her photography skills through her business, DLF Studios, specializing in landscape photography, exhibitions, workshops, and event photo booth services.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a focus on Digital Media Arts and Film at Bay Path University, Felton has developed skills in video, audio, and written content production. She is the Co-Editor of the university's student newsroom, Network News, after serving as a contributor for two years.

Her academic journey led her to New England Public Media (NEPM), where she has held several roles. As a Media Lab Mentor intern, she supported the development and implementation of educational activities and curriculum for students interested in radio and television journalism. In the NEPM Newsroom, she explored photojournalism throughout Western Massachusetts. She also served as a Project Coordinator intern for The Latino Newsletter, collaborating on the Latino Election Project alongside local high school interns. Most recently, Felton has taken on the role of Education Program Coordinator with the NEPM Media Lab team.

Felton holds a certificate in Information Technology Support from Tech Foundry and a Video Production certificate from both Longmeadow Community Television and Bay Path University.