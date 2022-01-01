Ismary Santiago-Lugo grew up in the small town of Villalba, Puerto Rico. She moved to Western Massachusetts in 2016, after completing a bachelor’s degree in communications with a major in film production at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

When she first moved to Massachusetts, she was an intern with NEPM Connecting Point and soon after with the bilingual production Presencia. In 2017, she worked as an administrative assistant at the Holyoke Community Charter School and part time as a News Photographer with WWLP-22 News. Working as an administrative assistant, Ismary discovered her passion for education and decided to become a teacher. She taught Spanish during 2020-2021 and worked part time as Digital Curation Specialist with the Holyoke Public Library to support in the preservation of the bilingual community access tv program Vecinos/Neighbors. While Ismary loved teaching Spanish, she wanted to provide support to the students who had moved to the area and were learning English as their second language, so she taught as an ESL teacher for the academic year 2021-2022. Ismary is always looking to stay connected to her community and learn from those around her. She is excited to be part of the NEPM team and working with families and early learners.