With 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Jill has held various roles. Most recently, she worked for Saga Communications, handling marketing and sales for WRSI/WHMP, Rock 102, and other radio stations. Prior to this, she served as an account executive at Connecticut stations WTIC and WTRC. Jill resides in Wethersfield, Connecticut, and finds pleasure in reading, walking, and playing word games.