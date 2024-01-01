Mandi Garfield joined NEPM as an account executive in May 2024. With a media career beginning in 1997, Garfield's passion for the radio and TV industry remains unwavering. Having previously worked at commercial radio companies Audacy and Clear Channel, primarily in the Connecticut market, Garfield brings a wealth of experience to her role at NEPM. Outside of work, Garfield enjoys arranging flowers, hiking, and spending time with her 3 ½ year old yellow lab, Maisy, who occasionally will join a Zoom meeting. A lifelong New Englander, Garfield was born and raised outside of Boston and currently resides in Glastonbury, Connecticut.