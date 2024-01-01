Rebeckah Egan

Since joining NEPM, Rebecca Egan has shown exceptional talent as a salesperson and strategist. As sales director, she oversees a team of four account executives. With more than 15 years of experience in media sales and advertising leadership, Egan previously managed digital advertising at Tribune Publishing within the Hartford Courant Media Group. She holds an MBA from Western New England University and is an alumna of Westfield State University. A native of western Massachusetts, Egan is actively involved in youth athletics and enjoys thrift shopping, indulging in strong tea, watching cooking shows, and spending time with her husband and two sons.