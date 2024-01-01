Teresa Bendzinski joined the NEPM team in April 2024 as major gifts officer. Bendzinski has been working in the non-profit industry for well over a decade with several years of experience in development. Prior to joining NEPM she was the director of annual giving at the School of Leadership, Afghanistan where she worked for eight years. She has a master’s from the London School of Economics and a BA from Gordon College. Bendzinski is an ardent supporter of her local community and serves in her town’s Rotary Club and Cultural Council. While she isn’t busy working or volunteering, she loves reading and is an avid hiker.

