With more than 20 years of experience working in public service in western Massachusetts, Tracy Trial joins New England Public Media as senior director of development. She brings a high level of expertise in major gifts, planned giving, and strategic development to NEPM.

In addition to her extensive work in fundraising, her background also includes instructional and administrative positions in secondary and higher education through Holyoke Public Schools and Bay Path University, where she was director of experiential education.

She has given back to the community through volunteer work at Girls Inc. of the Valley, Treehouse Foundation, and other organizations.

A western Massachusetts native, Trial attended Smith College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. She went on to UMass Amherst to earn a master’s degree in education. She now lives in Wilbraham with her family and is an avid gardener and baker.