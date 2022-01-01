Walter Clune

Walter has been working in higher education for the past three years processing gifts and acknowledgements, overseeing the donor database, and assisting in advancement services. Prior to that he worked for the Northampton Survival Center for many years as their office manager processing all gifts, managing banking, and assisting in client intake to the food pantry. He also worked as logistics officer in New Orleans after Katrina for a disaster relief organization, and earlier worked for Peace Corps in HQ and as their administration officer in Ghana. He began his career in international student exchange programs which led to many exciting travel experiences.

When not at work, he is slowly renovating his Victorian home in Holyoke, using native plants in his garden to create a refuge for pollinators, trying to read more (book club candidate), and spending time with family and friends.