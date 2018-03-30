Valley Voices
Our podcast features the outrageous, funny and heartwarming true stories told by your friends and neighbors at Valley Voices Story Slam events throughout western Massachusetts.
Valley Voices Story Slam is presented by New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre.
Latest Episodes
Julia Mitchell is our next story teller to take the plunge in our Summer Shorts!
Valley Voices is making a splash with Summer Shorts - a quick hit of local storytelling every week!
The best of NEPM's Valley Voices, Season 7!
Three of the top stories from NEPM's "First Time" Story Slam
More great stories from the winners of Season 7's "Family Drama" slam!
Another great collection of stories, this time from the winners of Season 7's story slam on the theme "Let Me Explain" - Sue Schmidt, David Bulley and Kim Deshields
In this episode, we've got the winners of Season 7's story slam on the theme "Now or Never" - Bonnie House, Tulip Choudury and Valerie Reiss.
We have the best of Valley Voices Story Slams season 6 for you, featuring season winners Steve Bernstein, Kerrita Mayfield, David Bulley, Tim Gillis and…
Stories in this episode were shared in the final story slam of our sixth season, live on the Academy of Music stage. Deirdre Cuffee-Gray, Steve Bernstein…
In our first digital story slam of the season, our storytellers were live on stage at the Academy of Music, and our audience was at home on the couch,…