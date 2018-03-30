© 2022 New England Public Media

Summer Shorts logo
Valley Voices
Hosted by Vanessa Cerillo

Our podcast features the outrageous, funny and heartwarming true stories told by your friends and neighbors at Valley Voices Story Slam events throughout western Massachusetts.

Valley Voices Story Slam is presented by New England Public Media and the Academy of Music Theatre.

Latest Episodes
  • Valley Voices Summer Shorts
    Unlocking a Starlight
    Julia Mitchell is our next story teller to take the plunge in our Summer Shorts!
  • Summer Shorts logo
    Without a net
    Valley Voices is making a splash with Summer Shorts - a quick hit of local storytelling every week!
  • Tasha Jones.jpg
    Valley Voices #32 - Best of Season 7
    The best of NEPM's Valley Voices, Season 7!
  • Valley Voices 31 - First Time
    Valley Voices #31 - First Time
    Three of the top stories from NEPM's "First Time" Story Slam
  • Family Drama
    Valley Voices #30 - Family Drama
    More great stories from the winners of Season 7's "Family Drama" slam!
  • Kim Deshields at Gateway City Arts
    Valley Voices #29 - Let me explain
    Another great collection of stories, this time from the winners of Season 7's story slam on the theme "Let Me Explain" - Sue Schmidt, David Bulley and Kim Deshields
  • tulip_for-podcast2_0.jpg
    Valley Voices #28 - Now or Never
    In this episode, we've got the winners of Season 7's story slam on the theme "Now or Never" - Bonnie House, Tulip Choudury and Valerie Reiss.
  • NEPM-6632.jpg
    Valley Voices #27 - Best of Season 6
    We have the best of Valley Voices Story Slams season 6 for you, featuring season winners Steve Bernstein, Kerrita Mayfield, David Bulley, Tim Gillis and…
  • NEPR-3050.jpg
    Valley Voices #26 - Around the Block
    Stories in this episode were shared in the final story slam of our sixth season, live on the Academy of Music stage. Deirdre Cuffee-Gray, Steve Bernstein…
  • NEPR-2964.jpg
    Valley Voices #25 - Nailed It
    In our first digital story slam of the season, our storytellers were live on stage at the Academy of Music, and our audience was at home on the couch,…
