How to become a Dino Track Explorer

Marshall: Hello dino track explorers! I’m Marshall.

Lindsay: And I’m Lindsay. Thanks for joining us on this Dino Map Adventure through the Pioneer Valley.

M: We’re the hosts of Tumble Science Podcast for Kids and we’re on a mission to share the incredible dinosaur history you can find right here in the Pioneer Valley. There is so much that scientists have discovered here — and so much left for YOU to discover along with us!

L: We’re going to guide you to the best dinosaur sites, where you’ll learn to be a dino track explorer. You’ll find the clues to put together a picture of the ancient past. And you’ll be in the places where the FIRST dino track explorers lived, worked, and discovered fossils.

M: Some of these sites will be inside, but most of them will be outdoors. At some stops, it will be easy to see dinosaur tracks, but in other stops, you’ll have to look closely to find signs of their wonderful world.

L: You’ll hear stories of the historical figures who found the fossils you’ll be examining. You’ll learn about the dramatic forces that shaped the Earth - and made the Pioneer Valley the perfect place to preserve dinosaur footprints.

M: We have seven stops on our Dino Map Adventure. Listen to the audio for each stop BEFORE you get there — ideally, on the drive to the place. If you want to refer back to the questions and activities, check out the transcripts of the audio on nepm.org/dinomap.

L: There are also photos of each stop on the website, so you’ll know you’re in the right place!

M: Okay, here’s what to bring along on your adventure. Comfortable clothing and shoes for exploring, a camera for documenting your finds, and if you have one - a magnifying glass for getting an up close look at rocks!

L: Don’t forget snacks and water. And if you have time, it’s really fun to take time to explore the wonderful towns that are around each stop. It’s a nice way to get to know the Pioneer Valley.

M: We also have printouts for a journal to record your observations, and a PDF activity sheet — just for fun!

L: You can start anywhere you want on the map; the audio is not in a particular order. You can take multiple days to do all the stops, or make one big day trip to travel up or down the valley.

M: It’s a choose your own adventure: the adventure of the dinosaur map!

L: If you’re looking for advice on a place to start, we really recommend the Beneski Museum in Amherst. It’s a must-stop! It will give you a great foundation in the history of dino track discovery.

M: Now it’s time to go be curious and be adventurous. And we’ll see you at your first stop, dino track explorers.