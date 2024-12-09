Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413

Premieres Thursday, Dec.12 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Check the NEPM TV schedule for more air times

Black history in western Massachusetts is a rich tapestry of culture, resilience, and perseverance. Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413 examines different facets of the Black experience in the region through the lens of three different stories.

In “Redefining Legacy” directed by Joe Aidonidis, we share the story of the Sheffield Historical Society’s efforts to research the untold story of members of Sheffield’s Black community, which becomes a very personal journey as one woman uncovers her family's history.

In “Art for the People,” directed by Evan Goodchild, we’ll see how Common Wealth Murals and the AfriCOBRA Archive Project work to preserve the legacy of renowned Springfield artist and muralist Nelson Stevens.

And in “Long Hast Thou Stood” directed by Joe Aidonidis, we’ll explore the importance of the church to Black culture and the challenges of maintaining institutions of faith in the modern era, as personified by Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield.

Hosted by Erika Slocumb, director of interpretation and visitor experience at the Stowe Center for Literary Activism.

This program is made possible by support from our partners at Mass Humanities.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Joe Aidonidis, founder of Great Sky Media, creates award-winning films focused on the extraordinary challenges of ordinary people by capturing their unique experiences. His work serves nonprofits, arts and cultural institutions, schools, and businesses by creating short-form documentaries. Recently, his work has focused on the subjects of addiction policy, indigenous land rights, and contemporary art and performance. In 2020, Joe was named one of the inaugural artists chosen by Artists at Work, a new program inspired by the Works Progress Administration that gives artists resources to continue producing work during the health and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. His work, “Children of Apathy,” was nominated for a New England Emmy in 2023. This project built on his past work chronicling this disease of isolation in a time of quarantine. It takes an honest look at the opiate crisis in the northern Berkshires, aiming to understand the stresses on systems and people, with a specific focus on families, first responders, and health care providers.

Evan Goodchild, the creative force behind production company Goodchild Media, is a versatile director, editor, and educator driven by a passion for telling human stories. He recently directed and edited the short documentary "Reliquary of Blackness," produced by Mass Humanities. His feature-length debut documentary "Gregory Gillespie: Painted Life" premiered in 2024 at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Massachusetts. Evan studied film and audio at Emerson College in Boston, teaches media production in both public school, community and university settings, and produces podcasts for Yale University and the sustainability app Commons. His awards include Best Short Film at the Mad in America International Film Festival and a Webby nomination for best branded podcast. Hailing from Springfield, Massachusetts, Evan now calls Canton, Connecticut home, where he resides with his wife Dani. In his free time, he loves to listen to and produce hip-hop music.