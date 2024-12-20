A Very 413 Christmas Carol
There have been 180 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made since then — but this is the very first time his novel has been produced as a radio play set right here in western Mass.
This is the world premiere performance of A Very 413 Christmas Carol, commissioned by New England Public Media and recorded live at Tree House Brewing Company in South Deerfield on Dec. 4, 2024. Starring Elizabeth Perkins as Ebeneeza Scrooge, and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and special guests.
Cast, in order of appearance
Jill Kaufman ...... Narrator
Monte Belmonte ...... Bob Cratchit
Josh Simpson ...... Charitable Gentleman
Elizabeth Perkins ...... Ebeneeza Scrooge
Carrie Saldo ...... Frida
John Nowacki ...... Jacob Marley, Fezziwig
Carrie Healy ...... The Ghost of Christmas Past, Businessperson
Emily Brewster ...... Tiny Tim, Young Scrooge
Marla Zippay ...... Fan, Housekeeper
Elizabeth Román ...... The Ghost of Christmas Present, Belle, Undertaker
Kari Njiiri ...... Belle’s Husband, Businessperson
Kaliis Smith ...... Mrs. Cratchit
Salman Hameed ...... Peter Cratchit
Matt Abramovitz ...... Rascal, Boy
Creative Team
Writer and Director: Jennifer Keeney Sendrow
Sound Designer, Tech Director, and Radio Producer: Ricardo Fernández
Live Piano: Josh Kantor
Live Sound Engineers: Danny Bernini and Caleb Rosazza
Our production team included Vanessa Cerillo, Tony Dunne, Raquel Obregon, Bart Rankin, Dave Sears, and Erin Sniffen.
Special thanks to Tree House Brewing Company and to Jackson and Connor, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion School, Dean's Beans Organic Coffee, Greenfield Savings Bank, Northeast Solar, the Community Music School of Springfield and Amherst College for their support.