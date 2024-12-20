There have been 180 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made since then — but this is the very first time his novel has been produced as a radio play set right here in western Mass.

This is the world premiere performance of A Very 413 Christmas Carol, commissioned by New England Public Media and recorded live at Tree House Brewing Company in South Deerfield on Dec. 4, 2024. Starring Elizabeth Perkins as Ebeneeza Scrooge, and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and special guests.

Cast, in order of appearance

Jill Kaufman ...... Narrator

Monte Belmonte ...... Bob Cratchit

Josh Simpson ...... Charitable Gentleman

Elizabeth Perkins ...... Ebeneeza Scrooge

Carrie Saldo ...... Frida

John Nowacki ...... Jacob Marley, Fezziwig

Carrie Healy ...... The Ghost of Christmas Past, Businessperson

Emily Brewster ...... Tiny Tim, Young Scrooge

Marla Zippay ...... Fan, Housekeeper

Elizabeth Román ...... The Ghost of Christmas Present, Belle, Undertaker

Kari Njiiri ...... Belle’s Husband, Businessperson

Kaliis Smith ...... Mrs. Cratchit

Salman Hameed ...... Peter Cratchit

Matt Abramovitz ...... Rascal, Boy

Creative Team

Writer and Director: Jennifer Keeney Sendrow

Sound Designer, Tech Director, and Radio Producer: Ricardo Fernández

Live Piano: Josh Kantor

Live Sound Engineers: Danny Bernini and Caleb Rosazza

Our production team included Vanessa Cerillo, Tony Dunne, Raquel Obregon, Bart Rankin, Dave Sears, and Erin Sniffen.

Special thanks to Tree House Brewing Company and to Jackson and Connor, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion School, Dean's Beans Organic Coffee, Greenfield Savings Bank, Northeast Solar, the Community Music School of Springfield and Amherst College for their support.