© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Very 413 Christmas Carol

New England Public Media
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
A Very 413 Christmas Carol. Starring Elizabeth Perkins. With NEPM’s Monte Belmonte, Carrie Healy, Kari Njiiri, John Nowacki, Kaliis Smith and more. Music by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor.
1 of 15  — Christmas-Carol-2024-banners-evergreen-1680x936[43502].png
Organist Josh Kantor, left, actor Elizabeth Perkins, writer and director Jennifer Keeney Sendrow and NEPM President
2 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--60.jpg
Organist Josh Kantor, left, actor Elizabeth Perkins, writer and director Jennifer Keeney Sendrow and NEPM President Matt Abramovitz in rehearsal for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM President Matt Abramovitz addresses the audience before the pre
3 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--94.jpg
NEPM President Matt Abramovitz addresses the audience before the premiere of A Very 413 Christmas Carol at Tree House Brewing Company.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM's Monte Belmonte portrayed Bob Cratchi
4 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--114.jpg
NEPM's Monte Belmonte portrayed Bob Cratchit.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
The cast performs A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
5 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--148.jpg
The cast performs A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM's Marla Zippay, Carrie Healey and Jill Kaufman perform in A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
6 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew-Tripich.jpg
NEPM's Marla Zippay, Carrie Healey and Jill Kaufman perform in A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM's John Nowacki portrayed Jacob Marley and Fezziwig.
7 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--66.jpg
NEPM's John Nowacki portrayed Jacob Marley and Fezziwig.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor
8 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew-.jpg
Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor performed the music for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM's Carrie Saldo portrayed Frida.
9 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--74.jpg
NEPM's Carrie Saldo portrayed Frida.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
Josh Simpson portrayed the Charitable Gentleman.
10 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--65.jpg
Josh Simpson portrayed the Charitable Gentleman.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
A Very 413 Christmas Carol was performed at Tree House Brewing Company's theater in South Deerfield.
11 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--119.jpg
A Very 413 Christmas Carol was performed at Tree House Brewing Company's theater in South Deerfield.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
NEPM's Kari Njiiri, Elizabeth Román and Kaliis Smith perform in A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
12 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew-Tripich2.jpg
NEPM's Kari Njiiri, Elizabeth Román and Kaliis Smith perform in A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
The cast of NEPM's A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
13 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--154.jpg
The cast of NEPM's A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
Elizabeth Perkins and Jennifer Keeney Sendrow consult on the script in rehearsals for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
14 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--63.jpg
Elizabeth Perkins and Jennifer Keeney Sendrow consult on the script in rehearsals for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM
The cast at curtain call for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
15 of 15  — 2024-12-04_Very-413-Christmas-Carol_Tree-Brew--153.jpg
The cast at curtain call for A Very 413 Christmas Carol.
Cedric Pilard / For NEPM

There have been 180 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made since then — but this is the very first time his novel has been produced as a radio play set right here in western Mass.

This is the world premiere performance of A Very 413 Christmas Carol, commissioned by New England Public Media and recorded live at Tree House Brewing Company in South Deerfield on Dec. 4, 2024. Starring Elizabeth Perkins as Ebeneeza Scrooge, and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and special guests.

Cast, in order of appearance

Jill Kaufman ...... Narrator
Monte Belmonte ...... Bob Cratchit
Josh Simpson ...... Charitable Gentleman
Elizabeth Perkins ...... Ebeneeza Scrooge
Carrie Saldo ...... Frida
John Nowacki ...... Jacob Marley, Fezziwig
Carrie Healy ...... The Ghost of Christmas Past, Businessperson
Emily Brewster ...... Tiny Tim, Young Scrooge
Marla Zippay ...... Fan, Housekeeper
Elizabeth Román ...... The Ghost of Christmas Present, Belle, Undertaker
Kari Njiiri ...... Belle’s Husband, Businessperson
Kaliis Smith ...... Mrs. Cratchit
Salman Hameed ...... Peter Cratchit
Matt Abramovitz ...... Rascal, Boy

Creative Team

Writer and Director: Jennifer Keeney Sendrow
Sound Designer, Tech Director, and Radio Producer: Ricardo Fernández 
Live Piano: Josh Kantor
Live Sound Engineers: Danny Bernini and Caleb Rosazza

Our production team included Vanessa Cerillo, Tony Dunne, Raquel Obregon, Bart Rankin, Dave Sears, and Erin Sniffen.

Special thanks to Tree House Brewing Company and to Jackson and Connor, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion School, Dean's Beans Organic Coffee, Greenfield Savings Bank, Northeast Solar, the Community Music School of Springfield and Amherst College for their support.
Podcasts & Projects