Smith College lifts lockdown after bomb threat

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST
The gates of Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
File Photo
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
The gates of Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, dealt with a bomb threat Friday morning.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on Friday, the Northampton Police received an anonymous call saying there were multiple explosive devices in a Smith campus building.

Soon after, Smith College police received a report of a person on campus possibly dropping an object and walking away.

The university issued a shelter in place order.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said her officers and the state police bomb squad responded.

"The bomb squad checked the area, checked the building," she said. "No device was found and Smith removed the lockdown."

Kasper said the incident is still under investigation by the department's detective bureau.

Smith students have returned to campus, though most classes are being held remotely.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
