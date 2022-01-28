Smith College lifts lockdown after bomb threat

Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, dealt with a bomb threat Friday morning.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on Friday, the Northampton Police received an anonymous call saying there were multiple explosive devices in a Smith campus building.

Soon after, Smith College police received a report of a person on campus possibly dropping an object and walking away.

The university issued a shelter in place order.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said her officers and the state police bomb squad responded.

"The bomb squad checked the area, checked the building," she said. "No device was found and Smith removed the lockdown."

Kasper said the incident is still under investigation by the department's detective bureau.

Smith students have returned to campus, though most classes are being held remotely.

