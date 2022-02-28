© 2022 New England Public Media.

Regional News

Racist, antisemitic flyers found in books at Williams College

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published February 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST
Library staff at Williams College posted a sign condemning racist and antisemitic flyers found in books.
Photo courtesy of Jonathan Miller
/
Williams College
Library staff at Williams College posted a sign condemning racist and antisemitic flyers found in books.

Racist and antisemitic flyers have been discovered at a library at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The flyers resemble currency from the Confederate States of America and feature the Star of David. They were found in history books.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, the executive director of the Massachusetts Council on American-Islamic Relations, said she's bothered by the potential impact.

"I'm concerned for the safety of the college community, the mental anguish that the college community must feel being targeted with this hateful content and I hope that it's thoroughly investigated and that we get answers," she said.

While the flyers don't specifically target Muslims, Amatul-Wadud said she felt the need to speak out.

"We believe that an injustice is an injustice. We believe that anti-religious sentiment is wholly unacceptable and that applies to every religious belief," she said.

The college said the flyers are similar but not identical to ones found in library books in 2018.

The library director said he's uncertain if the documents are new — or old ones that were missed on a search back then.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.

