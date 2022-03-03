© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

'Ultimately, we're in the business of winning': UMass fires men's basketball coach

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published March 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST
UMass Amherst has announced it is firing men's basketball coach, Matt McCall, after five years and few wins.
J. Anthony Roberts
/
MassLive / MassLive.com
UMass Amherst has announced it is firing men's basketball coach, Matt McCall, after five years and few wins.

The UMass Amherst men's basketball team played their final regular season home game Wednesday night — beating Fordham — with the knowledge that head coach Matt McCall will not be around next year.

UMass announced earlier this week that after five years, it was firing McCall at the end of the season.

Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said the decision to do so came only recently. There were wins, he said, they just weren't consistent.

"Everything that Coach McCall has done in his five years off the court, the work in academics, the work in recruiting the work and the citizenry of our young men, all of those things are very positive,” Bamford said. “But ultimately, we're in the business of winning."

McCall's Minutemen did win Wednesday. They defeated Fordham 81-73 in Amherst. The team has one more regular season game, on Saturday against George Mason. The Atlantic 10 tournament begins Wednesday.

Due to a contract extension granted in 2018, McCall has one more year left on his contract. Bamford said depending on the date of McCall’s last day, the coach will either receive 100% or 75% of his annual salary, which is $850,000.

Tags

Regional News SPORTSUMASS AMHERSTREGIONAL NEWSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHIGHER EDUCATION
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been reporting, producing features and commentaries, and hosting shows at NEPR since 2005. Before that she spent almost 10 years at WBUR in Boston, five of them producing PRI’s “The Connection” with Christopher Lydon. In the months leading up to the 2000 primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show, and subsequently hosted NPR’s All Things Considered during the South Carolina Primary weekend. Right before coming to NEPR, Jill was an editor at PRI's The World, working with station based reporters on the international stories in their own domestic backyards. Getting people to tell her their stories, she says, never gets old.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content