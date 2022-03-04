© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

After a federal audit, Massachusetts schools may have to return some Hurricane Maria money

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published March 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
A student going to class in Holyoke High School, which also accepted students displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
A student going to class in Holyoke High School, which also accepted students displaced by Hurricane Maria.

After natural disasters in 2017 hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. government provided emergency aid to states to educate evacuees.

Thousands of displaced students came to Massachusetts after Hurricane Maria, and the state received $15.5 million dollars for 69 districts.

About a third of the money went to Springfield and Worcester, which were singled out in a recent federal audit.

The audit, by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General, determined that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) did not ensure that displaced student count data provided to the federal education department were accurate and complete.

The audit also determined that DESE did not ensure districts appropriately accounted for emergency aid funds.

In response to the audit, DESE officials did not state whether they agreed or disagreed with the findings and recommendations. However, according to the audit, state education officials stated they will work with Springfield and Worcester to resolve issues noted in the audit.

A spokesperson for DESE said the department oversaw the funds and also provided assistance to districts.

"After this funding was distributed, DESE monitored its allocation and provided the districts with technical assistance to support federal guidance governing its expenditure," Colleen Quinn said in an email. "The Department will continue to work collaboratively with school districts and the U.S. Department of Education to resolve any outstanding issues and ensure continued compliance.”

What's in question is about $2 million. The audit said federal officials want proof the funds were spent correctly or the money returned.

“Our understanding is that the federal audit is of DESE’s reporting process and the data DESE submitted on behalf of Springfield Public Schools," Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools Daniel Warwick said in a statement. "Springfield Public Schools remained in close contact with DESE during the reporting process, seeking clarity and confirmation of the processes set in place during this event."

Warwick noted the district accepted more than 1,300 displaced students, requiring "unprecedented and unforeseen finances, processes, and protocols."

"Admittedly, these were unchartered territories for the state and for the districts," he said. "We stand proud of our efforts to educate, accommodate and support the largest influx of displaced students in the state.”

Worcester school officials did not reply to a request for comment.

Tags

Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSEDUCATIONCLIMATE CHANGENATURAL DISASTERREGIONAL NEWS
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been reporting, producing features and commentaries, and hosting shows at NEPR since 2005. Before that she spent almost 10 years at WBUR in Boston, five of them producing PRI’s “The Connection” with Christopher Lydon. In the months leading up to the 2000 primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show, and subsequently hosted NPR’s All Things Considered during the South Carolina Primary weekend. Right before coming to NEPR, Jill was an editor at PRI's The World, working with station based reporters on the international stories in their own domestic backyards. Getting people to tell her their stories, she says, never gets old.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content