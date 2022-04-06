© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark arrested, charged by FBI with lying

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published April 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark leaves the U.S. District Court in Springfield on April 4, 2022, after her arrest on charges of lying to FBI.
Donald Treeger
/
The Republican/ MassLive.com
Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark leaves the U.S. District Court in Springfield on April 4, 2022, after her arrest on charges of lying to FBI.

The Superintendent of Schools in Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested at her Belchertown home on Wednesday for allegedly lying to federal authorities investigating an apparent extortion attempt.

Lynn Clark is charged with making false statements to the FBI about threatening messages sent to a candidate for the city's police chief.

According to the affidavit, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau contacted the FBI in December after the candidate withdrew from consideration for the position.

In a statement Vieau called Clark's arrest "disheartening" and said the city's school committee will meet today to decide on the proper course of action.

Clark appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon. She was charged with misleading federal agents and will be released on bail, according to MassLive.com.

Tags

Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSEDUCATIONCRIMINAL JUSTICEWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSREGIONAL NEWS
Kari Njiiri
Kari is a senior reporter and long-time host and producer of Jazz Safari, a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. Born in New York City, and raised in both Kenya and the U.S., Kari first arrived at NEPM as a UMass Amherst student fascinated radio's ability to cross geographic and cultural boundaries. Since then, he has worked in several capacities at the station, from board operator and book-keeper, to production assistant and local host of NPR’s All Things Considered.
See stories by Kari Njiiri
Related Content