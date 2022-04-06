Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark arrested, charged by FBI with lying

The Superintendent of Schools in Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested at her Belchertown home on Wednesday for allegedly lying to federal authorities investigating an apparent extortion attempt.

Lynn Clark is charged with making false statements to the FBI about threatening messages sent to a candidate for the city's police chief.

According to the affidavit, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau contacted the FBI in December after the candidate withdrew from consideration for the position.

In a statement Vieau called Clark's arrest "disheartening" and said the city's school committee will meet today to decide on the proper course of action.

Clark appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon. She was charged with misleading federal agents and will be released on bail, according to MassLive.com.

