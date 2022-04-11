© 2022 New England Public Media.

Regional News

Auditors find fault with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont over embattled school construction program

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Connecticut officials mismanaged the state’s school construction program in recent years, according to a new report from state auditors.

Auditors found deficiencies in internal controls and said the program didn’t comply with laws and regulations.

The program and former state deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis are under federal investigation. Auditors put some blame on Governor Ned Lamont for moving the program to a different department and putting it under the jurisdiction of Diamantis.

Lamont has since moved the building program back to its original department. He also appointed an interim director and said the program will be reformed.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
