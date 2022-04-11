Auditors find fault with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont over embattled school construction program

Connecticut officials mismanaged the state’s school construction program in recent years, according to a new report from state auditors.

Auditors found deficiencies in internal controls and said the program didn’t comply with laws and regulations.

The program and former state deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis are under federal investigation. Auditors put some blame on Governor Ned Lamont for moving the program to a different department and putting it under the jurisdiction of Diamantis.

Lamont has since moved the building program back to its original department. He also appointed an interim director and said the program will be reformed.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.