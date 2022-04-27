New COVID study indicates Massachusetts is in a 'cultural depression'

The Mass Cultural Council has released a new COVID impact survey indicating that while many arts organizations have reopened, audiences have not returned to pre-pandemic times.

"Even with historic levels of state funding and federal relief money, at this point of the pandemic we're in a cultural depression," said Michael Babbitt, executive director of the Mass Cultural Council.

Museums and show venues are open, he said, but people are not venturing out in the same way, especially since many arts patrons are older and more vulnerable to the virus.

Bobbitt said museums and theaters are looking at how to attract new patrons.

"I want to impress to people that the survey is a snapshot of the problem ... we still have 3 to 5 years before we'll be back, and it's a possibility that we may never come back to the way we were prior to the pandemic," he said.

The council has conducted six COVID impact surveys since the pandemic began, using 12 months of data starting in March 2021.

Nearly 300 cultural organizations reported $192,691,951 in lost revenue. More than half reported they laid off employees or reduced their hours.

According to previous surveys, since the start of the pandemic just over two years ago, 1,084 cultural organizations lost $781 million in revenue; 3,048 creative individuals lost $31.9 million in income.

This could be the final survey of its kind from the council. Bobbitt said their organization is connecting with MassCreative to write a ‘state of the state of the arts’ report — which will be more illustrative about COVID's impact on the Massachusetts arts sector.

