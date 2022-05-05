© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Massachusetts Senate approves immigrant driver's license legislation

State House News Service | By Chris Lisinski
Published May 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Advocates of undocumented immigrants driver's license legislation hold up signs in the rain.

A long-debated proposal to expand driver's license access to undocumented immigrants took a major step Thursday toward becoming law, clearing the Senate with a strong enough margin to overcome the prospect of Gov. Charlie Baker's opposition.

Senators voted 32-8 in favor of the controversial reform, which has drawn skepticism from Baker and split voters. Five Democrats joined the chamber's three Republicans in dissent, but backers still got more than enough favorable votes on record to signal the Senate would clear the two-thirds vote needed to override a potential veto.

Pitching the bill as a road safety and immigration measure, supporters said it would ensure that some 185,000 immigrants who already live in Massachusetts without legal status are properly tested before driving and relieve their fears of traffic stops spiraling into devastating consequences.

"Allowing parents to drive their kids to school, take them to doctor's appointments or be in charge of carpooling to take their kids to soccer, all without the concern they may be separated if they are pulled over, will allow children of undocumented immigrants to breath and have a sigh of relief," said Sen. Adam Gomez, a Springfield Democrat and one of the bill's main sponsors.

This is a developing story.

