© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Springfield sees uptick in unlicensed 'ghost guns'

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
From left: Massachusetts State Rep. Brian Ashe, Steve Kent, Springfield's Deputy Chief of Police, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Kendall Jacobsen, associate regional director of state government affairs with Everytown for Gun Safety, and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez look at parts of the ghost guns on the table in front of them.
1 of 2  — ghostgunsevent mayor police chief.jpg
From left: Massachusetts State Rep. Brian Ashe, Steve Kent, Springfield's Deputy Chief of Police, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Kendall Jacobsen, associate regional director of state government affairs with Everytown for Gun Safety, and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez look at parts of the ghost guns on the table in front of them.
Nirvani Williams
Two 9mm ghost guns made out of Polymer 80s. The black ghost gun [right] holds 27 bullets in its extension. Both guns are evidence in active investigations by the Springfield police department.
2 of 2  — ghostguns.jpg
Two 9mm ghost guns made out of Polymer 80s. The black ghost gun [right] holds 27 bullets in its extension. Both guns are evidence in active investigations by the Springfield police department.
Nirvani Williams

Springfield police have seen an uptick in "ghost guns" — firearms that do not contain a serial number and can be manually constructed from parts.

"Ghost guns" are typically purchased as a kit and have to be assembled. They can even be printed on a 3D-printer.

During a presentation at the Springfield Police Department Monday, Steve Kent, the city's deputy chief of police, said the department confiscated 26 ghost guns last year and have seized at least 10 this year.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, said he is working on legislation to address this issue, but is getting a lot of pushback from people who feel like their second amendment rights would be threatened.

"As we address this issue, I want to make it clear that we are not taking anybody's Second Amendment rights away. What we are trying to do is to protect the public as well as our men and women in blue," Gonzalez said.

He is working with Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, to craft this legislation. He said it will take two more weeks to put the legislation together.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who attended the conference, said he wants the police department to be proactive in preventing criminals from gaining access to these unlicensed guns.

Tags

Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSPOLICEGUNSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content