UMass Amherst chancellor retiring in 2023

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy plans to retire at the end of June 2023, the university announced Thursday morning.

"I will forever treasure the support and friendship of the faculty, staff, students and alumni whom I've come to know over the past decade and am grateful for all that we have accomplished together," Subbaswamy said in a statement. "By channeling our revolutionary spirit, we have become one of the fastest rising top-tier public research universities in the country and I am confident that, in its next chapter, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will soar even higher."

In the latest U.S. News & World Report Colleges Guide, UMass Amherst ranked 26th among the 209 public universities, up from from 52nd in 2010. UMass officials said much of the improvement occurred under Subbaswamy, who joined the flagship campus in July 2012.

The chancellor identified several items that remain on his to-do list, including expanding flexible learning; advancing "carbon zero" renewable energy plans; addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion issues; and preparing a new fundraising campaign.

UMass Amherst also released metrics to underscore improvement during Subbaswamy's tenure, including: a 30% increase in first-year undergraduate applications over the past 10 years; a six-year graduation rate that has increased to 84% ; and more diversity among the student body, with 37% of this past year's entering class being students of color, up from 21% a decade ago.

The campus enrolls more first-year students from Massachusetts than do the state's top eight private universities combined, UMass Amherst said, and awards more undergraduate STEM degrees than any other college or university in Massachusetts.

A physicist by training, Subbaswamy joined the University of Kentucky's faculty in 1978 and served as provost there before coming to Amherst ten years ago.