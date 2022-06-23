Sonia Chang-Díaz ends campaign for Mass. governor

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz announced Thursday she is ending her campaign for Massachusetts governor.

At an early morning presser, Chang-Díaz told reporters she does not see a path to victory in the state’s gubernatorial race. Ahead of the Democratic primary set for September, Chang-Díaz was viewed as the clear underdog in the race against Attorney General Maura Healey.

Chang-Díaz said she will remain on the ballot, but will no longer campaign for the role. Instead, she said, her focus will shift to elevating down-ballot Democratic candidates with similar values.

“The reality is, this race has always been about more than just me. It’s been about all of us coming together and building a movement for courage and urgency in this state,” she said in a statement. “A good leader calls the question and focuses resources not just on themselves — but on the best way to build our power and win real change for the long-term.”

From Jamaica Plain, Chang-Díaz was the first Latina and first Asian American elected to the state Senate. She was also the first woman of color to reach the gubernatorial ballot.

Healey has a sizable lead in recent polls, a robust campaign war chest and numerous endorsements from party leaders. She is expected to become the Democratic nominee ahead of the November general election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.